Ford Motor Company – Consensus Indicates Potential -8.1% Downside

Ford Motor Company found using ticker (F) now have 21 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 23 and 11 with a mean TP of 18.78. Given that the stocks previous close was at 20.43 this would indicate that there is a downside of -8.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 18.01 while the 200 day moving average is 14.49. The company has a market cap of $80,125m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.ford.com

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments. The Mobility segment designs and builds mobility services; and provides self-driving systems development services. The Ford Credit segment primarily engages in vehicle-related financing and leasing activities to and through automotive dealers. It provides retail installment sale contracts for new and used vehicles; and direct financing leases for new vehicles to retail and commercial customers, such as leasing companies, government entities, daily rental companies, and fleet customers. This segment also offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory; and loans to dealers to finance working capital and enhance dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and other dealer vehicle programs. Ford Motor Company has a strategic collaboration with ARB Corporation Limited to develop a suite of aftermarket products for the new Ford Bronco. The company was founded in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.