Foot Locker – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.7% Upside

Foot Locker found using ticker (FL) have now 22 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 80 and 42 with the average target price sitting at 60.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 43.31 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 39.7%. The day 50 moving average is 43.57 and the 200 moving average now moves to 52.84. The market cap for the company is $4,443m. Company Website: https://www.footlocker-inc.com

The potential market cap would be $6,207m based on the market concensus.

Foot Locker, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names. As of January 30, 2021, it operated through 2,998 retail stores in 27 countries across the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia; and 127 franchised Foot Locker stores located in the Middle East, as well as through various e-commerce sites and mobile apps. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, New York.