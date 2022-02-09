Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Foot Locker – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Foot Locker found using ticker (FL) have now 22 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 80 and 42 with the average target price sitting at 60.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 43.31 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 39.7%. The day 50 moving average is 43.57 and the 200 moving average now moves to 52.84. The market cap for the company is $4,443m. Company Website: https://www.footlocker-inc.com

The potential market cap would be $6,207m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Foot Locker, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names. As of January 30, 2021, it operated through 2,998 retail stores in 27 countries across the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia; and 127 franchised Foot Locker stores located in the Middle East, as well as through various e-commerce sites and mobile apps. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

You might also enjoy reading  Foot Locker - Consensus Indicates Potential 34.2% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.