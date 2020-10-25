Foot Locker – Consensus Indicates Potential -10.3% Downside

Foot Locker found using ticker (FL) have now 23 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 25 calculating the average target price we see 34.87. With the stocks previous close at 38.89 this indicates there is a potential downside of -10.3%. The 50 day MA is 35.9 and the 200 day moving average is 29.87. The company has a market cap of $4,152m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.footlocker-inc.com

Foot Locker, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names. It also sells team licensed merchandise for high school and other athletes. In addition, the company operates sites for eastbay.com, final-score.com, and eastbayteamsales.com, as well as footlocker.com, ladyfootlocker.com, kidsfootlocker.com, champssports.com, footaction.com, footlocker.ca, footlocker.eu, footlocker.com.au, runnerspoint.com, sidestep-shoes.com, footlocker.hk, footlocker.sg, and footlocker.my. As of August 16, 2020, it operated 3,129 retail stores in 27 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. Foot Locker was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

