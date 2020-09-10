Foot Locker – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.3% Upside

Foot Locker with ticker code (FL) have now 23 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 40 and 20 calculating the mean target price we have 32.7. With the stocks previous close at 32.27 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 1.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 29.51 and the 200 day MA is 27.49. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,412m. Company Website: http://www.footlocker-inc.com

Foot Locker, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names. It also sells team licensed merchandise for high school and other athletes. In addition, the company operates sites for eastbay.com, final-score.com, and eastbayteamsales.com, as well as footlocker.com, ladyfootlocker.com, kidsfootlocker.com, champssports.com, footaction.com, footlocker.ca, footlocker.eu, footlocker.com.au, runnerspoint.com, sidestep-shoes.com, footlocker.hk, footlocker.sg, and footlocker.my. As of August 16, 2020, it operated 3,129 retail stores in 27 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. Foot Locker was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

