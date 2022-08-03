Foot Locker – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.3% Upside

Foot Locker with ticker code (FL) have now 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 20 calculating the mean target price we have 30.74. Given that the stocks previous close was at 28.65 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 28.55 and the 200 day MA is 36.88. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,640m. Visit the company website at: https://www.footlocker-inc.com

The potential market cap would be $2,832m based on the market concensus.

Foot Locker, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 2,858 retail stores in 28 countries across the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia; and 142 franchised Foot Locker stores located in the Middle East and Asia. The company also offers its products through various e-commerce sites and mobile apps. Foot Locker was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, New York.