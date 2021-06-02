Foot Locker – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.9% Upside

Foot Locker found using ticker (FL) have now 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 82 and 35 calculating the mean target price we have 67.63. Given that the stocks previous close was at 63.29 this would imply there is a potential upside of 6.9%. The day 50 moving average is 60.69 and the 200 moving average now moves to 51.12. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,576m. Company Website: http://www.footlocker-inc.com

Foot Locker, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names. As of January 30, 2021, it operated through 2,998 retail stores in 27 countries across the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia; and 127 franchised Foot Locker stores located in the Middle East, as well as through various e-commerce sites and mobile apps. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, New York.