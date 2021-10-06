Foot Locker – Consensus Indicates Potential 53.6% Upside

Foot Locker found using ticker (FL) now have 21 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 91 and 45 calculating the average target price we see 71.57. Given that the stocks previous close was at 46.59 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 53.6%. The 50 day MA is 52.81 and the 200 day MA is 57.71. The market cap for the company is $4,709m. Company Website: http://www.footlocker-inc.com

Foot Locker, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names. As of January 30, 2021, it operated through 2,998 retail stores in 27 countries across the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia; and 127 franchised Foot Locker stores located in the Middle East, as well as through various e-commerce sites and mobile apps. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, New York.