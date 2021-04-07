Foot Locker – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.5% Upside

Foot Locker found using ticker (FL) have now 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 75 and 35 with a mean TP of 57.42. Now with the previous closing price of 55.48 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 3.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 54.72 and the 200 day MA is 44.22. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,805m. Find out more information at: http://www.footlocker-inc.com

Foot Locker, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names. As of January 30, 2021, it operated through 2,998 retail stores in 27 countries across the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia; and 127 franchised Foot Locker stores located in the Middle East, as well as through various e-commerce sites and mobile apps. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, New York.