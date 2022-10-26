Foot Locker – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.6% Upside

Foot Locker with ticker code (FL) now have 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 47 and 27 calculating the average target price we see 37.77. Given that the stocks previous close was at 30.81 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 22.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 34.77 and the 200 day MA is 32.98. The market cap for the company is $3,034m. Visit the company website at: https://www.footlocker-inc.com

The potential market cap would be $3,720m based on the market concensus.

Foot Locker, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 2,858 retail stores in 28 countries across the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia; and 142 franchised Foot Locker stores located in the Middle East and Asia. The company also offers its products through various e-commerce sites and mobile apps. Foot Locker was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, New York.