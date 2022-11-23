Foot Locker – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.6% Upside

Foot Locker with ticker code (FL) now have 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 47 and 31 with a mean TP of 38.1. With the stocks previous close at 37.14 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 2.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 33.21 and the 200 moving average now moves to 31.85. The company has a market cap of $3,368m. Company Website: https://www.footlocker-inc.com

The potential market cap would be $3,455m based on the market concensus.

Foot Locker, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 2,858 retail stores in 28 countries across the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia; and 142 franchised Foot Locker stores located in the Middle East and Asia. The company also offers its products through various e-commerce sites and mobile apps. Foot Locker was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, New York.