Foot Locker – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.3% Upside

Foot Locker found using ticker (FL) have now 24 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 55 and 29 and has a mean target at 43.25. Now with the previous closing price of 42.27 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 2.3%. The day 50 moving average is 39.07 and the 200 day MA is 33.36. The company has a market cap of $4,380m. Company Website: http://www.footlocker-inc.com

Foot Locker, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names. It also sells team licensed merchandise for high school and other athletes. In addition, the company operates sites for eastbay.com, final-score.com, and eastbayteamsales.com, as well as footlocker.com, ladyfootlocker.com, kidsfootlocker.com, champssports.com, footaction.com, footlocker.ca, footlocker.eu, footlocker.com.au, runnerspoint.com, sidestep-shoes.com, footlocker.hk, footlocker.sg, and footlocker.my. As of November 20, 2020, it operated approximately 3,100 retail stores in 27 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. Foot Locker was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, New York.