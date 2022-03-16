Foot Locker – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.6% Upside

Foot Locker found using ticker (FL) now have 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 63 and 23 and has a mean target at 35.2. Now with the previous closing price of 29.94 this indicates there is a potential upside of 17.6%. The day 50 moving average is 39.94 and the 200 day moving average is 49.69. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,035m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.footlocker-.com

The potential market cap would be $3,569m based on the market concensus.

Foot Locker, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names. As of January 30, 2021, it operated through 2,998 retail stores in 27 countries across the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia; and 127 franchised Foot Locker stores located in the Middle East, as well as through various e-commerce sites and mobile apps. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, New York.