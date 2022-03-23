Foot Locker – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.5% Upside

Foot Locker with ticker code (FL) have now 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 63 and 23 calculating the average target price we see 35.2. With the stocks previous close at 31.01 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 13.5%. The day 50 moving average is 38.83 while the 200 day moving average is 48.92. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,058m. Company Website: https://www.footlocker-inc.com

The potential market cap would be $3,471m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Foot Locker, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names. As of January 30, 2021, it operated through 2,998 retail stores in 27 countries across the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia; and 127 franchised Foot Locker stores located in the Middle East, as well as through various e-commerce sites and mobile apps. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, New York.