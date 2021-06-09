Foot Locker – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.4% Upside

Foot Locker found using ticker (FL) now have 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 82 and 37 and has a mean target at 69.44. Given that the stocks previous close was at 61.24 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 13.4%. The day 50 moving average is 61.27 and the 200 moving average now moves to 51.95. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,455m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.footlocker-inc.com

Foot Locker, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names. As of January 30, 2021, it operated through 2,998 retail stores in 27 countries across the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia; and 127 franchised Foot Locker stores located in the Middle East, as well as through various e-commerce sites and mobile apps. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, New York.