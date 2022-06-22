Foot Locker – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.9% Upside

Foot Locker found using ticker (FL) now have 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 23 calculating the average target price we see 32.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 28.7 this would imply there is a potential upside of 12.9%. The day 50 moving average is 30.2 and the 200 day moving average is 40.15. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,766m. Company Website: https://www.footlocker-inc.com

The potential market cap would be $3,123m based on the market concensus.

Foot Locker, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 2,858 retail stores in 28 countries across the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia; and 142 franchised Foot Locker stores located in the Middle East and Asia. The company also offers its products through various e-commerce sites and mobile apps. Foot Locker was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, New York.