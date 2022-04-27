Foot Locker – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.2% Upside

Foot Locker with ticker code (FL) now have 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 61 and 23 with a mean TP of 32.65. With the stocks previous close at 29.62 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.2%. The day 50 moving average is 32.15 while the 200 day moving average is 45.18. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,799m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.footlocker-inc.com

The potential market cap would be $3,085m based on the market concensus.

Foot Locker, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 2,858 retail stores in 28 countries across the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia; and 142 franchised Foot Locker stores located in the Middle East and Asia. The company also offers its products through various e-commerce sites and mobile apps. Foot Locker was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, New York.