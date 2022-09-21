Foot Locker – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.7% Downside

Foot Locker found using ticker (FL) now have 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 47 and 29 calculating the mean target price we have 38.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 39.4 this indicates there is a potential downside of -2.7%. The 50 day MA is 32.35 while the 200 day moving average is 34.25. The market cap for the company is $3,676m. Find out more information at: https://www.footlocker-inc.com

The potential market cap would be $3,576m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Foot Locker, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 2,858 retail stores in 28 countries across the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia; and 142 franchised Foot Locker stores located in the Middle East and Asia. The company also offers its products through various e-commerce sites and mobile apps. Foot Locker was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, New York.