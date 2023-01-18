Foot Locker – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.2% Downside

Foot Locker found using ticker (FL) now have 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 47 and 31 calculating the mean target price we have 38.32. Now with the previous closing price of 39.19 this indicates there is a potential downside of -2.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 36.36 and the 200 moving average now moves to 32.38. The market cap for the company is $3,589m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.footlocker-inc.com

The potential market cap would be $3,509m based on the market concensus.

Foot Locker, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 2,858 retail stores in 28 countries across the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia; and 142 franchised Foot Locker stores located in the Middle East and Asia. The company also offers its products through various e-commerce sites and mobile apps. Foot Locker was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, New York.