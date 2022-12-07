Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Foot Locker – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.8% Downside

Broker Ratings

Foot Locker with ticker code (FL) now have 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 47 and 31 and has a mean target at 38.47. Now with the previous closing price of 39.19 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -1.8%. The 50 day MA is 33.44 while the 200 day moving average is 31.66. The company has a market cap of $3,589m. Find out more information at: https://www.footlocker-inc.com

The potential market cap would be $3,523m based on the market concensus.

Foot Locker, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 2,858 retail stores in 28 countries across the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia; and 142 franchised Foot Locker stores located in the Middle East and Asia. The company also offers its products through various e-commerce sites and mobile apps. Foot Locker was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

