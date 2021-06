Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.8% Upside

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A. found using ticker (FMX) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 112 and 74 with the average target price sitting at 90.89. Now with the previous closing price of 84.29 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 83.52 and the 200 day MA is 77.15. The market capitalisation for the company is $30,075m. Find out more information at: http://www.femsa.com

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein. It also operates small-box retail chain stores in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, the United States, Chile, and Brazil under the OXXO name; retail service stations for fuels, motor oils, lubricants, and car care products under the OXXO GAS name in Mexico; and drugstores in Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, and Mexico under the Cruz Verde, Fybeca, SanaSana, YZA, La Moderna, and Farmacon names. In addition, the company is involved in the production and distribution of coolers, commercial refrigeration equipment, and plastic cases; food processing, preservation, and weighing equipment; and provision of logistic transportation and maintenance, point-of-sale refrigeration, and plastics solutions, as well as distribution platform for cleaning products and consumables. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 19,566 OXXO small-format stores; 3,368 drugstores; and 558 OXXO GAS service stations. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico.