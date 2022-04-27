Twitter
Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A. with ticker code (FMX) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 112 and 88.91 with the average target price sitting at 96.69. Now with the previous closing price of 76.15 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 27.0%. The day 50 moving average is 79 and the 200 day moving average is 80.77. The market cap for the company is $134,398m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.femsa.com

The potential market cap would be $170,649m based on the market concensus.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. It also operates small-box retail chain stores in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Chile, and Brazil under the OXXO name; retail service stations for fuels, motor oils, lubricants, and car care products under the OXXO GAS name in Mexico; and drugstores in Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, and Mexico under the Cruz Verde, Fybeca, SanaSana, YZA, La Moderna, and Farmacon names. In addition, the company is involved in the production and distribution of chillers, commercial refrigeration equipment, plastic boxes, food processing, and preservation and weighing equipment; and provision of logistic transportation, distribution and maintenance, point-of-sale refrigeration, and plastics solutions, as well as distribution platform for cleaning products and consumables. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 20,431 OXXO stores; 3,652 drugstores; and 567 OXXO GAS service stations. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1890 and is based in Monterrey, Mexico.

