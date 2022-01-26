Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.1% Upside

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A. found using ticker (FMX) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 117 and 74 with a mean TP of 97.59. Now with the previous closing price of 80.6 this indicates there is a potential upside of 21.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 76.25 and the 200 day moving average is 82.04. The company has a market capitalisation of $28,640m. Company Website: https://www.femsa.com

The potential market cap would be $34,677m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein. It also operates small-box retail chain stores in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, the United States, Chile, and Brazil under the OXXO name; retail service stations for fuels, motor oils, lubricants, and car care products under the OXXO GAS name in Mexico; and drugstores in Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, and Mexico under the Cruz Verde, Fybeca, SanaSana, YZA, La Moderna, and Farmacon names. In addition, the company is involved in the production and distribution of coolers, commercial refrigeration equipment, and plastic cases; food processing, preservation, and weighing equipment; and provision of logistic transportation and maintenance, point-of-sale refrigeration, and plastics solutions, as well as distribution platform for cleaning products and consumables. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 19,566 OXXO small-format stores; 3,368 drugstores; and 558 OXXO GAS service stations. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico.