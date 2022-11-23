Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.9% Upside

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A. found using ticker (FMX) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 109.2 and 58 with a mean TP of 91.53. With the stocks previous close at 79.67 this indicates there is a potential upside of 14.9%. The 50 day MA is 68.45 while the 200 day moving average is 70.66. The market cap for the company is $149,178m. Company Website: https://www.femsa.com

The potential market cap would be $171,385m based on the market concensus.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. It also operates small-box retail chain stores in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Chile, and Brazil under the OXXO name; retail service stations for fuels, motor oils, lubricants, and car care products under the OXXO GAS name in Mexico; and drugstores in Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, and Mexico under the Cruz Verde, Fybeca, SanaSana, YZA, La Moderna, and Farmacon names. In addition, the company is involved in the production and distribution of chillers, commercial refrigeration equipment, plastic boxes, food processing, and preservation and weighing equipment; and provision of logistic transportation, distribution and maintenance, point-of-sale refrigeration, and plastics solutions, as well as distribution platform for cleaning products and consumables. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 20,431 OXXO stores; 3,652 drugstores; and 567 OXXO GAS service stations. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1890 and is based in Monterrey, Mexico.