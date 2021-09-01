Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.8% Upside

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A. found using ticker (FMX) now have 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 117 and 74 calculating the mean target price we have 96.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 86.12 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.8%. The 50 day MA is 85.77 while the 200 day moving average is 80.92. The market cap for the company is $31,027m. Visit the company website at: http://www.femsa.com

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein. It also operates small-box retail chain stores in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, the United States, Chile, and Brazil under the OXXO name; retail service stations for fuels, motor oils, lubricants, and car care products under the OXXO GAS name in Mexico; and drugstores in Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, and Mexico under the Cruz Verde, Fybeca, SanaSana, YZA, La Moderna, and Farmacon names. In addition, the company is involved in the production and distribution of coolers, commercial refrigeration equipment, and plastic cases; food processing, preservation, and weighing equipment; and provision of logistic transportation and maintenance, point-of-sale refrigeration, and plastics solutions, as well as distribution platform for cleaning products and consumables. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 19,566 OXXO small-format stores; 3,368 drugstores; and 558 OXXO GAS service stations. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico.