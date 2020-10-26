Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.2% Upside

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A. found using ticker (FMX) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 104 and 54 with the average target price sitting at 80.35. Now with the previous closing price of 56.49 this indicates there is a potential upside of 42.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 56.5 and the 200 day MA is 60.65. The market cap for the company is $20,793m. Company Website: http://www.femsa.com

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein. It also operates small-box retail chain stores in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, the United States, Chile, and Brazil under the OXXO name; retail service stations for fuels, motor oils, lubricants, and car care products under the OXXO GAS name in Mexico; and drugstores in Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, and Mexico under the Cruz Verde, Fybeca, SanaSana, YZA, La Moderna, and Farmacon names. In addition, the company is involved in the production and distribution of coolers, commercial refrigeration equipment, and plastic cases; food processing, preservation, and weighing equipment; and provision of logistic transportation and maintenance, point-of-sale refrigeration, and plastics solutions. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 19,330 OXXO small-format stores in Mexico, Colombia, Chile, and Peru; 3,161 drugstores in Mexico, Chile, Colombia, and Ecuador; and 545 OXXO GAS service stations. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1890 and is based in Monterrey, Mexico.

