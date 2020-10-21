Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.3% Upside

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A. with ticker code (FMX) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 104 and 54 with a mean TP of 80.35. Now with the previous closing price of 57.68 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 39.3%. The day 50 moving average is 56.66 and the 200 day MA is 60.73. The market capitalisation for the company is $19,852m. Visit the company website at: http://www.femsa.com

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein. It also operates small-box retail chain stores in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, the United States, Chile, and Brazil under the OXXO name; retail service stations for fuels, motor oils, lubricants, and car care products under the OXXO GAS name in Mexico; and drugstores in Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, and Mexico under the Cruz Verde, Fybeca, SanaSana, YZA, La Moderna, and Farmacon names. In addition, the company is involved in the production and distribution of coolers, commercial refrigeration equipment, and plastic cases; food processing, preservation, and weighing equipment; and provision of logistic transportation and maintenance, point-of-sale refrigeration, and plastics solutions. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 19,330 OXXO small-format stores in Mexico, Colombia, Chile, and Peru; 3,161 drugstores in Mexico, Chile, Colombia, and Ecuador; and 545 OXXO GAS service stations. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1890 and is based in Monterrey, Mexico.

