FNF Group of Fidelity National – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.8% Upside

FNF Group of Fidelity National found using ticker (FNF) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 40 with the average target price sitting at 44.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 31.37 this would imply there is a potential upside of 42.8%. The 50 day MA is 32.72 while the 200 day moving average is 31.12. The market cap for the company is $9,614m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.fnf.com

Fidelity National Financial, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance. The company also provides technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries; and mortgage transaction services, including title-related services and facilitation of production and management of mortgage loans. In addition, it engages in the real estate brokerage business. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

