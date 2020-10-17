FNF Group of Fidelity National – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.0% Upside

FNF Group of Fidelity National found using ticker (FNF) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 50 and 40 with the average target price sitting at 44.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 33.19 this would imply there is a potential upside of 35.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 32.86 and the 200 day moving average is 30.74. The market cap for the company is $9,672m. Company Website: http://www.fnf.com

Fidelity National Financial, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance. The company also provides technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries; and mortgage transaction services, including title-related services and facilitation of production and management of mortgage loans. In addition, it engages in the real estate brokerage business. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

