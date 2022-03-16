FNF Group of Fidelity National – Consensus Indicates Potential 44.7% Upside

FNF Group of Fidelity National with ticker code (FNF) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 75 and 63 with a mean TP of 69.4. With the stocks previous close at 47.96 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 44.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 49.73 and the 200 day MA is 48.14. The company has a market capitalisation of $13,725m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.fnf.com

The potential market cap would be $19,860m based on the market concensus.

Fidelity National Financial, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, luding trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance. The company also provides technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries; and mortgage transaction services, luding title-related services and facilitation of production and management of mortgage loans. In addition, it offers annuity and life insurance products, such as deferred annuities that lude fixed indexed, fixed rate, and immediate annuities, as well as indexed universal life insurance products. Further, the company engages in the real estate brokerage business. Fidelity National Financial was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.