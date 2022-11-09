Twitter Linkedin Facebook

FNF Group of Fidelity National – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

FNF Group of Fidelity National found using ticker (FNF) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 60 and 48 calculating the mean target price we have 52.6. Now with the previous closing price of 39.62 this indicates there is a potential upside of 32.8%. The 50 day MA is 38.69 and the 200 moving average now moves to 41.66. The market capitalisation for the company is $10,967m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.fnf.com

The potential market cap would be $14,560m based on the market concensus.

Fidelity National Financial, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance. The company also provides technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries; and mortgage transaction services, including title-related services and facilitation of production and management of mortgage loans. In addition, it offers annuity and life insurance products, such as deferred annuities that include fixed indexed, fixed rate, and immediate annuities, as well as indexed universal life insurance products. Further, the company engages in the real estate brokerage business. Fidelity National Financial was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

