FNF Group of Fidelity National – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.6% Upside

FNF Group of Fidelity National found using ticker (FNF) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 60 and 48 with a mean TP of 51.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 39.06 this indicates there is a potential upside of 31.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 38.66 while the 200 day moving average is 41.16. The company has a market cap of $10,893m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.fnf.com

The potential market cap would be $14,335m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Fidelity National Financial, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance. The company also provides technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries; and mortgage transaction services, including title-related services and facilitation of production and management of mortgage loans. In addition, it offers annuity and life insurance products, such as deferred annuities that include fixed indexed, fixed rate, and immediate annuities, as well as indexed universal life insurance products. Further, the company engages in the real estate brokerage business. Fidelity National Financial was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.