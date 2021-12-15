FNF Group of Fidelity National – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.6% Upside

FNF Group of Fidelity National found using ticker (FNF) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 69 and 58 and has a mean target at 64.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 50.4 this would imply there is a potential upside of 28.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 49.48 while the 200 day moving average is 46.07. The market capitalisation for the company is $14,369m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.fnf.com

Fidelity National Financial, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance. The company also provides technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries; and mortgage transaction services, including title-related services and facilitation of production and management of mortgage loans. In addition, it offers annuity and life insurance products, such as deferred annuities that include fixed indexed, fixed rate, and immediate annuities, as well as indexed universal life insurance products. Further, the company engages in the real estate brokerage business. Fidelity National Financial was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.