FNF Group of Fidelity National – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.5% Upside

FNF Group of Fidelity National with ticker code (FNF) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 63 and 56 calculating the mean target price we have 59.4. With the stocks previous close at 48.08 this would imply there is a potential upside of 23.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 47.02 and the 200 day MA is 44.56. The company has a market capitalisation of $13,430m. Find out more information at: http://www.fnf.com

Fidelity National Financial, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance. The company also provides technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries; and mortgage transaction services, including title-related services and facilitation of production and management of mortgage loans. In addition, it offers annuity and life insurance products, such as deferred annuities that include fixed indexed, fixed rate, and immediate annuities, as well as indexed universal life insurance products. Further, the company engages in the real estate brokerage business. Fidelity National Financial was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.