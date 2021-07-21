FNF Group of Fidelity National – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.2% Upside

FNF Group of Fidelity National found using ticker (FND) have now 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 140 and 104.91 with the average target price sitting at 128.1. With the stocks previous close at 103.95 this indicates there is a potential upside of 23.2%. The day 50 moving average is 101.54 and the 200 day moving average is 101.16. The market capitalisation for the company is $11,503m. Find out more information at: http://www.flooranddecor.com

Floor & Decor Holdings operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company’s stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers. As of June 9, 2021, the company operated 140 warehouse-format stores and two small design centers in 32 states in the United States. Floor & Decor Holdings also sells products through its Website, FloorandDecor.com. The company was formerly known as FDO Holdings and changed its name to Floor & Decor Holdings in April 2017. Floor & Decor Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.