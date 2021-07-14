FNF Group of Fidelity National – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.9% Upside

FNF Group of Fidelity National with ticker code (FNF) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 58 and 53 with a mean TP of 55. Now with the previous closing price of 44.74 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 22.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 45.38 and the 200 day MA is 42.46. The company has a market cap of $12,562m. Company Website: http://www.fnf.com

Fidelity National Financial, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance. The company also provides technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries; and mortgage transaction services, including title-related services and facilitation of production and management of mortgage loans. In addition, it offers annuity and life insurance products, such as deferred annuities that include fixed indexed, fixed rate, and immediate annuities, as well as indexed universal life insurance products. Further, the company engages in the real estate brokerage business. Fidelity National Financial was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.