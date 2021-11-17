FNF Group of Fidelity National – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.2% Upside

FNF Group of Fidelity National found using ticker (FNF) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 69 and 56 with a mean TP of 62.4. Now with the previous closing price of 51.07 this would imply there is a potential upside of 22.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 48.4 and the 200 day MA is 46.69. The company has a market cap of $14,625m. Visit the company website at: http://www.fnf.com

Fidelity National Financial, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance. The company also provides technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries; and mortgage transaction services, including title-related services and facilitation of production and management of mortgage loans. In addition, it offers annuity and life insurance products, such as deferred annuities that include fixed indexed, fixed rate, and immediate annuities, as well as indexed universal life insurance products. Further, the company engages in the real estate brokerage business. Fidelity National Financial was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.