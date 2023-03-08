FMC Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.5% Upside

FMC Corporation with ticker code (FMC) now have 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 159 and 120 with the average target price sitting at 144.29. Now with the previous closing price of 125.98 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 127.97 and the 200 day moving average is 118.02. The market capitalisation for the company is $15,780m. Visit the company website at: https://www.fmc.com

The potential market cap would be $18,074m based on the market concensus.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control. The company markets its products through its own sales organization and through alliance partners, independent distributors, and sales representatives. It operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.