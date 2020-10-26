FMC Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.8% Upside

FMC Corporation found using ticker (FMC) now have 21 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 131 and 115 calculating the average target price we see 123.43. With the stocks previous close at 107.49 this would imply there is a potential upside of 14.8%. The 50 day MA is 107.36 and the 200 day MA is 101.44. The company has a market cap of $13,965m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.fmc.com

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control. It also offers biologicals products, such as bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence names. The company sells herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; and insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands. It sells its products through independent distributors and co-ops, and national and regional distributors, as well as sells directly to growers. The company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. FMC Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn