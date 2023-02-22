FMC Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.6% Upside

FMC Corporation found using ticker (FMC) now have 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 159 and 120 calculating the average target price we see 144.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 128.2 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.6%. The day 50 moving average is 127.48 and the 200 moving average now moves to 117.47. The company has a market capitalisation of $15,889m. Visit the company website at: https://www.fmc.com

The potential market cap would be $17,884m based on the market concensus.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control. The company markets its products through its own sales organization and through alliance partners, independent distributors, and sales representatives. It operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. FMC Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.