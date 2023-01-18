Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

FMC Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.6% Upside

FMC Corporation found using ticker (FMC) have now 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 152 and 112 with the average target price sitting at 141.12. With the stocks previous close at 129.97 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 8.6%. The day 50 moving average is 126.9 and the 200 day moving average is 118.06. The market cap for the company is $16,203m. Find out more information at: https://www.fmc.com

The potential market cap would be $17,593m based on the market concensus.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control. The company markets its products through its own sales organization and through alliance partners, independent distributors, and sales representatives. It operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. FMC Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

