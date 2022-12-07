Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

FMC Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

FMC Corporation with ticker code (FMC) have now 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 152 and 112 calculating the average target price we see 138.12. With the stocks previous close at 130.73 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 5.7%. The 50 day MA is 119.78 while the 200 day moving average is 117.79. The market cap for the company is $16,116m. Visit the company website at: https://www.fmc.com

The potential market cap would be $17,027m based on the market concensus.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control. The company markets its products through its own sales organization and through alliance partners, independent distributors, and sales representatives. It operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. FMC Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

