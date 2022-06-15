FMC Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.8% Upside

FMC Corporation with ticker code (FMC) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 155 and 118 with a mean TP of 141.4. Now with the previous closing price of 108.11 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 30.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 125.38 and the 200 day MA is 111.61. The market cap for the company is $13,679m. Company Website: https://www.fmc.com

The potential market cap would be $17,891m based on the market concensus.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control. The company markets its products through its own sales organization and through alliance partners, independent distributors, and sales representatives. It operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. FMC Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.