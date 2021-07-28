Twitter
FMC Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

FMC Corporation found using ticker (FMC) have now 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 150 and 118 with a mean TP of 132.58. With the stocks previous close at 106.63 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 24.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 110.69 and the 200 day MA is 112.27. The market capitalisation for the company is $13,691m. Visit the company website at: http://www.fmc.com

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control. It also offers biologicals products, such as bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence names. The company sells herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, as well as Isoflex active herbicide ingredients; Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr active ingredients; and insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, as well as flutriafol-based fungicides. It sells its products through independent distributors and co-ops, and national and regional distributors, as well as sells directly to growers. The company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. FMC Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

