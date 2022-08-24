FMC Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.2% Upside

FMC Corporation found using ticker (FMC) now have 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 150 and 105 calculating the average target price we see 133. Now with the previous closing price of 108.82 this indicates there is a potential upside of 22.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 107.29 and the 200 moving average now moves to 114.82. The market capitalisation for the company is $14,270m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.fmc.com

The potential market cap would be $17,441m based on the market concensus.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control. The company markets its products through its own sales organization and through alliance partners, independent distributors, and sales representatives. It operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. FMC Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.