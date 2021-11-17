FMC Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.3% Upside

FMC Corporation found using ticker (FMC) now have 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 134 and 105 calculating the mean target price we have 121.61. With the stocks previous close at 106.35 this indicates there is a potential upside of 14.3%. The 50 day MA is 95.59 and the 200 day moving average is 103.41. The market cap for the company is $13,356m. Company Website: http://www.fmc.com

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control. It also offers biologicals products, such as bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence names. The company sells herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, as well as Isoflex active herbicide ingredients; Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr active ingredients; and insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, as well as flutriafol-based fungicides. It sells its products through independent distributors and co-ops, and national and regional distributors, as well as sells directly to growers. The company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. FMC Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.