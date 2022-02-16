FMC Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.2% Upside

FMC Corporation found using ticker (FMC) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 140 and 118 and has a mean target at 131. Now with the previous closing price of 115.75 this indicates there is a potential upside of 13.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 109.22 while the 200 day moving average is 104.86. The company has a market capitalisation of $14,929m. Find out more information at: https://www.fmc.com

The potential market cap would be $16,896m based on the market concensus.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control. It also offers biologicals products, such as bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence names. The company sells herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, as well as Isoflex active herbicide ingredients; Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr active ingredients; and insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, as well as flutriafol-based fungicides. It sells its products through independent distributors and co-ops, and national and regional distributors, as well as sells directly to growers. The company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. FMC Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.