FMC Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.2% Upside

FMC Corporation found using ticker (FMC) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 140 and 118 calculating the average target price we see 131. Now with the previous closing price of 118.91 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 112.61 while the 200 day moving average is 104.85. The company has a market cap of $14,765m. Find out more information at: https://www.fmc.com

The potential market cap would be $16,266m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control. The company markets its products through its own sales organization and through alliance partners, independent distributors, and sales representatives. It operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. FMC Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.