FMC Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential .4% Upside

FMC Corporation found using ticker (FLY) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17.05 and 17 calculating the mean target price we have 17.02. With the stocks previous close at 16.96 this indicates there is a potential upside of .4%. The 50 day MA is 16.93 and the 200 moving average now moves to 14.4. The market capitalisation for the company is $517m. Company Website: http://www.flyleasing.com

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Dun Laoghaire, Ireland.