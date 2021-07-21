FMC Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential .4% Upside

FMC Corporation found using ticker (FLY) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 17.05 and 17 with the average target price sitting at 17.02. Now with the previous closing price of 16.96 this now indicates there is a potential upside of .4%. The day 50 moving average is 16.93 while the 200 day moving average is 14.4. The market capitalisation for the company is $517m. Company Website: http://www.flyleasing.com

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Dun Laoghaire, Ireland.