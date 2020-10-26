Fly Leasing Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 87.3% Upside

Fly Leasing Limited found using ticker (FLY) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 19 and 10 calculating the mean target price we have 13.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.03 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 87.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 7.05 and the 200 day moving average is 7.17. The company has a market cap of $217m. Company Website: http://www.flyleasing.com

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dun Laoghaire, Ireland.

